Tsunami: Before and after
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
