Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2012 | 3:05pm EDT

Tsunami 'ghost ship'

<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
1 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
2 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
3 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

Next Slideshows

Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.

Apr 05 2012
Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover

Jews around the world prepare for Passover.

Apr 05 2012
Crackland Brazil

Crackland Brazil

Our photographers spend 24 hours in seven Brazilian cities chronicling the nocturnal encampments that double as open-air crack markets.

Apr 04 2012
Stranded ship sinks

Stranded ship sinks

A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.

Apr 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast