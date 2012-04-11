Tsunami scare
Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
