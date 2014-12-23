Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 23, 2014

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
1 / 24
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2 / 24
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

3 / 24
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

4 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

5 / 24
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

6 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

7 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

8 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

9 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

10 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

11 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

12 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

13 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

14 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

15 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

16 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

17 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

18 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

19 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

20 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

21 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

22 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

23 / 24
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

24 / 24
