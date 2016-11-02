Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 10:50pm EDT

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast May 31, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast May 31, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast May 31, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 16, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 16, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 16, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro visits a criminology lab during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro visits a criminology lab during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro visits a criminology lab during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with a child during his weekly broadcast May 3, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks with a child during his weekly broadcast May 3, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with a child during his weekly broadcast May 3, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro reads a pro-government newspaper as he speaks during his weekly broadcast September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro reads a pro-government newspaper as he speaks during his weekly broadcast September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro reads a pro-government newspaper as he speaks during his weekly broadcast September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (2nd L) dance during his weekly broadcast in the state of Cojedes, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (2nd L) dance during his weekly broadcast in the state of Cojedes, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (2nd L) dance during his weekly broadcast in the state of Cojedes, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a TV with the image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during his weekly broadcast June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a TV with the image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during his weekly broadcast June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a TV with the image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during his weekly broadcast June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a nativity scene during his weekly broadcast December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a nativity scene during his weekly broadcast December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a nativity scene during his weekly broadcast December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro prepares to hit a ball with his fist during his weekly broadcast August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro prepares to hit a ball with his fist during his weekly broadcast August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro prepares to hit a ball with his fist during his weekly broadcast August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 27, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 27, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 27, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during his weekly broadcast November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during his weekly broadcast November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during his weekly broadcast November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, during his weekly broadcast July 12, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, during his weekly broadcast July 12, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, during his weekly broadcast July 12, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 2, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 2, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 2, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the country's constitution as he speaks during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the country's constitution as he speaks during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the country's constitution as he speaks during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives to his radio program at Catia neighbourhood in Caracas, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives to his radio program at Catia neighbourhood in Caracas, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives to his radio program at Catia neighbourhood in Caracas, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks next to a cardboard cutout of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez riding a bicycle during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro speaks next to a cardboard cutout of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez riding a bicycle during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro speaks next to a cardboard cutout of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez riding a bicycle during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 20
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast at the entrance of the 4F military fort, where the tomb of late President Hugo Chavez is located in Caracas October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast at the entrance of the 4F military fort, where the tomb of late President Hugo Chavez is located in Caracas October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast at the entrance of the 4F military fort, where the tomb of late President Hugo Chavez is located in Caracas October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Next Slideshows

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

A month has passed since Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation.

Nov 01 2016
Death in a drug den

Death in a drug den

Unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den in the Philippine capital of Manila.

Nov 01 2016
Free from Islamic State

Free from Islamic State

People flee to safety after escaping from the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Nov 01 2016
Halloween night

Halloween night

Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.

Nov 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast