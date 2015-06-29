Tunisia beachside attack
Tourists react at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A member of Tunisia's special forces inspects the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, while British, French, German and Tunisia's interior ministers arrive to pay their tribute in front of a makeshift memorial in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015....more
Bouquets of flowers are laid at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Criss Callaghan, 62, a British tourist who was injured during an attack on a beachside hotel, is hugged by her husband as she lies in bed at a hospital in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People are seen through a broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Police officers try to control the crowd after a gunman opened fire at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Tourists sit at the terrace of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Bodies of tourists shot dead by a gunman lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Blood is seen on the ground of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A boy holds a candle and flowers as he attends a protest to condemn the attack in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Flowers are laid at the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman prays on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men carry chairs at the entrance of the house of the gunman Saif Rezgui in Gaafour, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
British Home Secretary Theresa May (front R), French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve (front L), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere (front 2nd L) and Tunisia's Interior Minister Najem Gharsalli lay bouquets of flowers at a makeshift...more
A boy holds a Tunisian flag as he stands near bouquets of flowers laid at the beachside of the Imperiale Marhabada hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Tourists wait to check in for their flight to Manchester, Britain, at the Enfidha international airport in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
The body of a tourist shot dead by a gunman lies near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
A broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel is seen after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Rescuers carry the body of a tourist who was shot dead by a gunman at a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
A police officer walks past blood at the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tourists are evacuated after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tunisian army soldiers arrive after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Tourists are seen leaving the Imperial Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/stringer
Next Slideshows
Mount Sinabung erupts
More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.
SpaceX rocket explodes
An unmanned SpaceX rocket bound for the Space Station explodes about two minutes after liftoff.
Assassination in Egypt
Egypt's top public prosecutor dies following a car bomb attack on his convoy.
New York manhunt ends
The search for two escaped prisoners in upstate New York is over after one was shot by police, two days after his accomplice was killed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.