Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain

The coffin of Lisa Graham is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
The coffin of Philip Heathcote is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, to a hearse in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
British Home Secretary Theresa May (front 2nd R), French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve (front L), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere (front 2nd L) and Tunisia's Interior Minister Najem Gharsalli (C) lay bouquets of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A tourist reacts after paying tribute at a makeshift memorial at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A photograph of a tourist couple, who was killed during Friday's attack, is pictured at a makeshift memorial at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
The coffin of John Stocker is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
People hold hands as they pray in a circle around bouquets of flowers laid in tribute on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A woman holds a child as they sit near lit candles in the sand in front of the Imperial Marhaba Hotel, where a gunman carried out an attack, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
People hold candles as they walk to the beach of the Imperial Marhaba Hotel, where a gunman had carried out an attack, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
The coffin of Ann McQuire is placed in a hearse from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Criss Callaghan, 62, a British tourist who was injured during an attack on a beachside hotel, is hugged by her husband as she lies in bed at a hospital in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Messages and flowers are placed at the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People place lit candles in the sand in front of the Imperial Marhaba Hotel, where a gunman had carried out an attack, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A cortege carrying the coffins of eight of the British nationals killed in the terror attack in Tunisia are driven from RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Tourists react at the beachside of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A boy holds a Tunisian flag as he stands near bouquets of flowers laid at the beachside of the Imperiale Marhabada hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
The coffin of David Thompson is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
