Tunisia's idle generation

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate...more

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt across the Arab world. Five years on, Ridha Yahyaoui, another young Tunisian, has killed himself in frustration after being refused a job, inflaming protests through the same impoverished towns that once brought down the regime of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close