Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2016 | 12:45pm EST

Tunisia's idle generation

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt across the Arab world. Five years on, Ridha Yahyaoui, another young Tunisian, has killed himself in frustration after being refused a job, inflaming protests through the same impoverished towns that once brought down the regime of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
People are seen beside a graffiti which reads "where is the employment" at the impoverished Karma neighborhood, in Kasserine, Tunisia January 27, 2016. If Tunisia was hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring revolts for its democratic progress, it has also become an example of the dangers in failing to tackle economic malaise, alienation and frustrations of North African youth. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Unemployed graduates shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government for job opportunities, in front the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Tunisia's government is facing increasing challenges including a split in the ruling party Nidaa Tounes, a stubborn Islamist militant insurgency, a weak economy and the explosion last week of social tensions over jobs and opportunities. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Mehrez Yahyaoui, 36, who is unemployed and brother of Ridha Yahyaoui, wipes away his mother's tears as she mourns Ridha during a meeting with journalists at their house in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. "Ridha killed himself because he lost hope," said Yahyaoui's father Hathmane, clutching a photograph of his son. "I have lost my son, but I warn the authorities, my son will be the new Bouazizi and his death with create more protests for work and dignity." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An unemployed graduate Rabie Gharssali, 35, prays beside the grave of his friend Ridha Yahyaoui at a cemetery in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. In Kasserine, the impoverished central city where protests began, more disaffected young men have threatened to kill themselves. Two were injured after trying to throw themselves off the roof of the local government building in fits of anger over the lack of jobs. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A citizen and soldiers carry a man who attempted to set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. The unrest has quickly spread to other towns in the north and south of the country and shows no signs of weakening -- protesters have stormed police stations and local government offices and killed one policeman. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Tunisian police officers and security personnel shout slogans and hold flag during a protest in Tunis ,Tunisia 25 January 2016. The government declared a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cope with the unrest. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity", protesters have been quick to evoke the 2011 "Jasmine Revolution" and echo demands over its promises of political freedom and the economic opportunities they say have failed to materialize. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. "I thought the revolution would give us hope to find work with dignity," said Haamza Hizi, 28, an unemployed man in Kasserine. "I never thought I would repeat the same demands as five years ago. The old regime has robbed our dreams." REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. Tunisia managed mostly to escape the kind of violent after-shocks seen in other "Arab Spring" countries that toppled long-standing leaders in Egypt, Yemen and Libya, which are still struggling to find stability. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Unemployed graduates eat couscous as they hold a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. Its young democracy brought a new constitution, a political compromise between secular and Islamist parties and free elections praised as a model for transition in a region where the gun has often beats out the ballot box. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. But political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment stood at 15.3 percent in 2015, up from 12 percent in 2010, due to weak growth and lower investment. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
An army soldier tries to disperse protesters as he stands guard with his comrades outside the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. University graduates comprise one-third of jobless Tunisians after student numbers increased. Mohamed Bouazizi was a graduate who had to sell fruit and vegetables to survive. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A unemployed graduate (L) shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide job opportunities near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. Those conditions are part of why even middle-class, educated Tunisians sometimes fall prey to Islamist militant recruiters seeking jihadist fighters for their ranks in Syria, Iraq and now Libya. More than 3,000 Tunisians are believed to be fighting in Islamist militant groups in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police in Kasserine, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A boy walks to school at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Hilmi Hamzaoui, 26, who is an unemployed graduate, jokes with his father as he sits beside his degree certificate at his house courtyard at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Fezai Rebah, 28, an unemployed graduate shows her Master�s Degree certificate during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Wrida, 75, a mother of three unemployed children, pours dirty water outside her house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Unemployed graduates link arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Unemployed men sit on motorcycle beside a graffiti which reads "Marginalized youth" at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A woman is seen with her brother at their house courtyard in the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Merouan, 23, who is an unemployed graduate, watches television at his house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
