Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2015

Tunnel through the Alps

Workers in the Gotthard Base Tunnel install steel to stabilize the tunnel walls, in Sedrun, Switzerland, July 26, 2007. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Siggi Bucher

Workers in the Gotthard Base Tunnel install steel to stabilize the tunnel walls, in Sedrun, Switzerland, July 26, 2007. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Siggi Bucher

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2007
Workers in the Gotthard Base Tunnel install steel to stabilize the tunnel walls, in Sedrun, Switzerland, July 26, 2007. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Siggi Bucher
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker stands at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
A worker stands at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker and a visitor stand at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker and a visitor stand at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, October 05, 2010
A worker and a visitor stand at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Visitors walk through the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Visitors walk through the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, October 05, 2010
Visitors walk through the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A statue of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners, stands in a shrine at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A statue of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners, stands in a shrine at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, October 05, 2010
A statue of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners, stands in a shrine at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miners watch as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, October 15, 2010
Miners watch as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners spray water as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miners spray water as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, October 15, 2010
Miners spray water as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine "Sissi" breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Miners watch as the drill machine "Sissi" breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, October 15, 2010
Miners watch as the drill machine "Sissi" breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers have a break during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers have a break during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers have a break during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter (L) and Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf look up during their visit at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel in Sedrun, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter (L) and Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf look up during their visit at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel in Sedrun, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter (L) and Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf look up during their visit at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel in Sedrun, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Railway tracks are seen in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Railway tracks are seen in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Railway tracks are seen in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Workers cycle next to the railway tracks at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Workers cycle next to the railway tracks at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Workers cycle next to the railway tracks at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A worker carries material over the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A worker carries material over the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A worker carries material over the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A journalist walks through an an emergency tunnel at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A journalist walks through an an emergency tunnel at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A journalist walks through an an emergency tunnel at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TV cameraman takes pictures of an emergency vent at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit, near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A TV cameraman takes pictures of an emergency vent at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit, near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A TV cameraman takes pictures of an emergency vent at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit, near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
