Tunnel through the Alps
Workers in the Gotthard Base Tunnel install steel to stabilize the tunnel walls, in Sedrun, Switzerland, July 26, 2007. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel...more
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. ...more
A worker stands at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker and a visitor stand at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Visitors walk through the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A statue of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners, stands in a shrine at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners spray water as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine "Sissi" breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers have a break during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter (L) and Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf look up during their visit at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel in Sedrun, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Railway tracks are seen in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Workers cycle next to the railway tracks at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A worker carries material over the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A journalist walks through an an emergency tunnel at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TV cameraman takes pictures of an emergency vent at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit, near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
