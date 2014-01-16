Tunneling under London

Workers walk down a station access corridor after attending the official announcement that a tunnelling machine had broken into the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf, in east London May 31, 2013. The 15 billion pound ($25 billion) project, due to open in 2018, will connect London's Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east in a bid to speed up connections and relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network. REUTERS/Andrew Winning