Turkey downs Russian warplane
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian...more
A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV
Some rises over a mountainous area in northern Syria after a war plane was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadettin Molla
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet lands at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, in this July 27, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A radar picture shows activities of the downed Russian warplane on the Turkish-Syrian border, November 24, 2015 in this handout photo provided by Turkish Interior Ministry Undersecretariat of Public Order and Security. REUTERS/Turkish Interior...more
A still image from video obtained by Reuters on November 24, 2015 purports to show the lifeless body of a Russian pilot of a war plane shot down by Turkey, surrounded by members of Syrian rebel group. An official from a Syrian rebel group told...more
