Turkey downs Russian warplane

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday saying it had repeatedly violated its air space, one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century. Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space. Turkish presidential sources said the warplane was a Russian-made SU-24. REUTERS/Sadettin Molla

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Some rises over a mountainous area in northern Syria after a war plane was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadettin Molla

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet lands at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, in this July 27, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A radar picture shows activities of the downed Russian warplane on the Turkish-Syrian border, November 24, 2015 in this handout photo provided by Turkish Interior Ministry Undersecretariat of Public Order and Security. REUTERS/Turkish Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A still image from video obtained by Reuters on November 24, 2015 purports to show the lifeless body of a Russian pilot of a war plane shot down by Turkey, surrounded by members of Syrian rebel group. An official from a Syrian rebel group told Reuters the man was dead. The video was posted to social media websites, a portion of which was sent to Reuters by the rebel group, which operates in the northwestern area of Syria. Their territory includes where groups including Free Syrian Army are operating but Islamic State has no known presence. /SOCIAL MEDIA

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
