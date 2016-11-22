Turkey fireball
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter prepares to drop a frozen turkey into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter attempts to put out a fire after a frozen turkey was dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Guangzhou Auto Show
Highlights from the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.