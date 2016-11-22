Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2016

Turkey fireball

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer and creates a large fireball at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter prepares to drop a frozen turkey into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A firefighter prepares to drop a frozen turkey into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A firefighter prepares to drop a frozen turkey into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter attempts to put out a fire after a frozen turkey was dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A firefighter attempts to put out a fire after a frozen turkey was dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A firefighter attempts to put out a fire after a frozen turkey was dropped into a hot deep fryer. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A firefighter demonstrates the incorrect method of putting out a stovetop fire with water. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
