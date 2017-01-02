Edition:
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Flowers and a Turkish flag are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Turkish police conduct a security check near the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A woman reacts outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives carry the coffin of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives react at the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives attend the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A former employee of the Reina nightclub reacts outside following an attack by a gunman in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Flowers are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Relatives react at the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Men lay flowers outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Flowers are placed next to Turkish police officers as they stand guard near the Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
People run away from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
