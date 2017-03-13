Edition:
United States
Mon Mar 13, 2017

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Demonstrators gather to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A crowd gathers outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Riot police clash with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Riot police clash with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Riot police use horses to remove demonstrators outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Demonstrators gather outside Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Demonstrators scuffle with Dutch riot police outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
A demonstrator throws a stone during clashes with riot police in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Riot police clash with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, March 8, 2017. Banner reads "Stay away from our country". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A man is draped in a Dutch flag after attending a protest by Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A car with the Turkish flag tied on its hood is seen in the center of Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Turkey's ambassador to the Netherlands Sadik Arslan addresses crowds outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Demonstrators protest outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
A large image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan placed outside the Turkish consulate during protests in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/YDylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Turkish politician Mehmet Mehdi Eker is pictured during a campaign meeting in Fittja in southern Stockholm, Sweden, March 12, 2017. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
People listen as Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci makes a speech in Cologne, Germany, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks from a balcony during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Turkish referendum in Hamburg, Germany March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A general view shows the audience before a speech of Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci in Leverkusen, Germany, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
