Pictures | Mon Jul 10, 2017 | 9:10am EDT

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest. A poster of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk is seen in the background. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. Placards read "Justice". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flags from their apartments as he walks. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans during the 23rd day. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters during the 24th day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25 days of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as he walks during the 24th day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) as he walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu�s 25 day of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road sign that shows his entrance to Istanbul city limits during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Ziya Koseoglu

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walks during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
