Turkey's AK Party wins majority
Women wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 1, 2015. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu described the outcome of a general election which swept his AK Party back to a parliamentary majority on Sunday as a victory...more
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu waves to supporters next to his wife Sare from the balcony of the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters throw stones at an armored police vehicle as they demonstrate against the results of a general election in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. Turkish police fired tear gas against protesters in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on...more
People wave flags and hold a portrait of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as they wait for the arrival of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara, Turkey November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish riot police fire tear gas from an armoured police vehicle to disperse left-wing demonstrators during a protest in Istanbul's Gazi neigborhood, Turkey, late November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sinan Targay
Supporters of AK Party gather near the residence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to celebrate their party's election victory in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Protesters burn tires as they demonstrate against the results of a general election in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man holds a Turkish flag as he waits for exit polls outside the AK Party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People burn flares as they celebrate outside the headquarters of Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP opposition party in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Election officials count ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish police officers stand guard near a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Election officials carry bags with ballots for counting in front of a court in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ercan Hocaoglu, 21, who was injured in an explosion during an election rally of pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) in June, casts his vote at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. Reuters/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves the voting booth at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a general election in Konya, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu leaves a booth to cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Konya, Turkey, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
