Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Protesters throw stones at an armored police vehicle as they demonstrate against the results of a general election in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 1, 2015. Turkish police fired tear gas against protesters in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Sunday after an election that saw President Tayyip Erdogan's hold on the country tightened and the main pro-Kurdish party almost voted out of parliament. REUTERS/Stringer

