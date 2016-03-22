Edition:
Turkey's Kurds celebrate Newroz

Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2016. Turkey's Kurds marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a call for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Kurdish militants. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Demonstrators flash V-signs during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul's Gazi district, Turkey, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Women wearing traditional dresses, dance during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather around a huge bonfire to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
