Turkey's Kurds celebrate Newroz
Riot police detain a pro-Kurdish demonstrator during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite of a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2016. Turkey's Kurds marked the annual spring festival of Newroz with a...more
Demonstrators flash V-signs during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A demonstrator waves a flag of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz despite a ban from the governorship, in Istanbul's Gazi district, Turkey, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Women wearing traditional dresses, dance during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators gather around a huge bonfire to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Demonstrators gather to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A masked demonstrator walks around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
