Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 8:00pm EDT

Turkey's media crackdown

Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 13
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 13
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
4 / 13
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 13
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 13
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 13
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 13
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
12 / 13
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Life after the Calais Jungle

Life after the Calais Jungle

Next Slideshows

Life after the Calais Jungle

Life after the Calais Jungle

Migrants adjust to a new life near Nantes, France, after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp.

Nov 04 2016
The death of Walter Scott

The death of Walter Scott

The murder trial of white former policeman, Michael Slager, for fatally shooting unarmed black motorist Walter Scott has put the city of Charleston, South...

Nov 04 2016
The dark side of the election

The dark side of the election

Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.

Nov 04 2016
Black skies of Mosul

Black skies of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

Nov 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast