Turkey's media crackdown
Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in...more
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived...more
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
