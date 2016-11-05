Turkey's media crackdown

Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived...more

Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

