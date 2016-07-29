Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 29, 2016 | 10:30am EDT

Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"

Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 6
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 6
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 6
The grave of Captain Mehmet Karabekir (R), one of the perpetrators who died in the failed military coup, pictured at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically for coup plotters who participated July 15 abortive putsch, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The grave of Captain Mehmet Karabekir (R), one of the perpetrators who died in the failed military coup, pictured at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically for coup plotters who participated July 15 abortive putsch, in Istanbul, Turkey....more

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
The grave of Captain Mehmet Karabekir (R), one of the perpetrators who died in the failed military coup, pictured at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically for coup plotters who participated July 15 abortive putsch, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 6
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 6
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Key moments at the DNC

Key moments at the DNC

Next Slideshows

Key moments at the DNC

Key moments at the DNC

A selection of the memorable moments from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Jul 29 2016
Protests outside the DNC

Protests outside the DNC

Demonstrators make a statement outside the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Jul 29 2016
Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope Francis visits the Auschwitz death camp site in Poland where 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were gassed by Nazi occupiers during World War Two.

Jul 29 2016
Final night at DNC

Final night at DNC

Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

Jul 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast