Turmoil escalates in Yemen

Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen March 19, 2015. An unidentified warplane attacked the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday after rival forces fought the worst clashes in years in Yemen's second city, an official and residents said, in a sharp escalation of the country's months-long turmoil. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. Thirteen people were killed when forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought their way into Aden's international airport and wrested an adjacent military base from a renegade officer, Aden governor Abdulaziz bin Habtoor said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
An army tank is seen at the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. Both the fighting on the ground and subsequent air attack appeared to be part of a deepening power struggle between Hadi and the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group, which controls the capital Sanaa and is allied with former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Armed tribesmen loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a truck in Aden March 14, 2015. Earlier in the day, soldiers and militiamen loyal to Hadi using tanks and armoured vehicles battled their way into Aden's airport and stormed the nearby military base, residents said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
People walk by a police armored personnel carrier attacked by militants in Lahej near Aden March 19, 2015. General Abdel-Hafez al-Saqqaf had been holed up for days in the base after refusing Hadi's order to hand his Special Forces unit to another officer's command, a security source said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are seen at the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. Residents said anti-aircraft guns opened fire at the plane, and smoke was seen rising from the area, but it was not immediately clear if Hadi was in the compound. A second approach by a warplane was repelled by anti-aircraft fire, they said. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Military vehicles are deployed during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. An aide to Hadi said the president was "safe at a secure location ... There was a raid, but there were no casualties." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden March 2, 2015. Tensions have been heightened in Aden since Hadi fled there in February after escaping a month of house arrest in Sanaa by Houthi forces who seized Sanaa last September. Hadi has been trying to consolidate his control over Aden, the better to mount a challenge to Houthi ambitions to control the country. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 18, 2015. The growing instability in Aden has overshadowed a determined campaign of attacks by al Qaeda, long seen by Washington as the main threat to the country, which shares a long border with the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Militia men ride a vehicle outside the airport during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militiamen loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a vehicle outside the Republican Palace in Aden February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
