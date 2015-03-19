Turmoil escalates in Yemen
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen March 19, 2015. An unidentified warplane attacked the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday after rival...more
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. Thirteen people were killed when forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought their way into Aden's international airport and wrested an adjacent...more
An army tank is seen at the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. Both the fighting on the ground and subsequent air attack appeared to be part of a deepening power struggle between Hadi and the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group, which...more
Armed tribesmen loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a truck in Aden March 14, 2015. Earlier in the day, soldiers and militiamen loyal to Hadi using tanks and armoured vehicles battled their way into Aden's airport and stormed the...more
People walk by a police armored personnel carrier attacked by militants in Lahej near Aden March 19, 2015. General Abdel-Hafez al-Saqqaf had been holed up for days in the base after refusing Hadi's order to hand his Special Forces unit to another...more
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are seen at the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. Residents said anti-aircraft guns opened fire at the plane, and smoke was seen rising from the area, but it was not...more
Military vehicles are deployed during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. An aide to Hadi said the president was "safe at a secure location ... There was a raid, but there were no casualties." REUTERS/Stringer
A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden March 2, 2015. Tensions have been heightened in Aden since Hadi fled there in February after escaping a month of house...more
Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 18, 2015. The growing instability in Aden has overshadowed a determined campaign of attacks by al Qaeda, long seen by Washington as the main...more
Militia men ride a vehicle outside the airport during clashes in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Militiamen loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a vehicle outside the Republican Palace in Aden February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
