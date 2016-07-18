Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 18, 2016 | 9:10am EDT

Turmoil in Turkey after failed coup

A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 20
A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 20
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 20
Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 20
Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
5 / 20
Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 20
A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 20
Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
8 / 20
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 20
Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 20
Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 20
Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 20
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)"....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 20
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 20
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
15 / 20
Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 20
General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS

General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 20
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 20
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Next Slideshows

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Three police officers were killed and three others wounded by a lone gunman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the country remains on edge about police and community...

Jul 17 2016
Cleveland hosts RNC

Cleveland hosts RNC

Workers put up the finishing touches for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Jul 17 2016
Military attempts coup in Turkey

Military attempts coup in Turkey

A group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said as security forces closed bridges along the...

Jul 16 2016
Alton Sterling's final farewell

Alton Sterling's final farewell

Mourners pay their respects to Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, during his funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jul 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast