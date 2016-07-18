Turmoil in Turkey after failed coup
A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)"....more
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
