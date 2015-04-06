Turning 111 years old
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee....more
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
