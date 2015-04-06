Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 3:40pm EDT

Turning 111 years old

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
1 / 9
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
2 / 9
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 9
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
4 / 9
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
5 / 9
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
6 / 9
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
7 / 9
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
8 / 9
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Thai army draft

Thai army draft

Next Slideshows

Thai army draft

Thai army draft

Transgenders, Buddhists and others participate in a Bangkok army draft.

Apr 06 2015
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 03 2015
In the sumo ring

In the sumo ring

Sumo fans cheer for the sport's top fighters at an annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.

Apr 03 2015
Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from Ancient Egypt as described in Exodus.

Apr 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast