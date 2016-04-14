Edition:
Turning orange

A devotee is smeared with a vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Devotees celebrate the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee is covered with vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The feet of devotees are seen covered with vermilion powder during the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee smeared in vermillion powder is pictured while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees play traditional musical instruments while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee sings and dances to the beat of traditional instruments while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee is smeared with vermillion powder while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees celebrate the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee sings and dances to the beat of traditional instruments while celebrating the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees covered in vermilion powder carry chariots as they circle the Balkumari Temple (C) during the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees celebrate the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees carry a chariot as they celebrate the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

