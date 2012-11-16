Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 15, 2012 | 10:10pm EST

Twilight on Twilight

<p>(L-R) Cast members from the film Twilight, Robert Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, pose for photographers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

(L-R) Cast members from the film Twilight, Robert Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, pose for photographers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, November 15, 2012

(L-R) Cast members from the film Twilight, Robert Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, pose for photographers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
1 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart of the movie Twilight speak at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart of the movie Twilight speak at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart of the movie Twilight speak at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 39
<p>Fans cheer at the premiere of the movie Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans cheer at the premiere of the movie Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Fans cheer at the premiere of the movie Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart win the Best Kiss award for the movie Twilight at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart win the Best Kiss award for the movie Twilight at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart win the Best Kiss award for the movie Twilight at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart waves at the premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart waves at the premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart waves at the premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson and Rachelle Lefevre sign autographs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Robert Pattinson and Rachelle Lefevre sign autographs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson and Rachelle Lefevre sign autographs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner pose during a photo call to promote the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in downtown Rome, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner pose during a photo call to promote the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in downtown Rome, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner pose during a photo call to promote the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in downtown Rome, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 39
<p>Edi Gathegi and Kellan Lutz of the The Twilight Saga: New Moon pose at the film's Los Angeles premiere, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Edi Gathegi and Kellan Lutz of the The Twilight Saga: New Moon pose at the film's Los Angeles premiere, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Edi Gathegi and Kellan Lutz of the The Twilight Saga: New Moon pose at the film's Los Angeles premiere, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
8 / 39
<p>Actor Peter Facinelli accepts the award for Best Movie for The Twilight Saga: New Moon at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Peter Facinelli accepts the award for Best Movie for The Twilight Saga: New Moon at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Peter Facinelli accepts the award for Best Movie for The Twilight Saga: New Moon at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 39
<p>Fan Katherine Ramirez watches the movie trailer as she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fan Katherine Ramirez watches the movie trailer as she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Fan Katherine Ramirez watches the movie trailer as she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 39
<p>Fans camp out as they wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse at Nokia Plaza L.A. Live in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fans camp out as they wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse at Nokia Plaza L.A. Live in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Fans camp out as they wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse at Nokia Plaza L.A. Live in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 39
<p>Nikki Reed and Jackon Rathbone pose on the red carpet for their movie The Twilight saga: Breaking Down at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Nikki Reed and Jackon Rathbone pose on the red carpet for their movie The Twilight saga: Breaking Down at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Nikki Reed and Jackon Rathbone pose on the red carpet for their movie The Twilight saga: Breaking Down at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 39
<p>Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 39
<p>Taylor Lautner poses for a picture with fans at a launch of the film The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Taylor Lautner poses for a picture with fans at a launch of the film The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Taylor Lautner poses for a picture with fans at a launch of the film The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
16 / 39
<p>Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 39
<p>Australians (L-R) Jessica Peachman , Lisa Trewren and Amanda George arrive, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Australians (L-R) Jessica Peachman , Lisa Trewren and Amanda George arrive, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November...more

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Australians (L-R) Jessica Peachman , Lisa Trewren and Amanda George arrive, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
18 / 39
<p>Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 39
<p>From L-R: Friends Erika Rebetto, Holly Franco and her sister Carly Franco make signs in their tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

From L-R: Friends Erika Rebetto, Holly Franco and her sister Carly Franco make signs in their tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in...more

Thursday, November 15, 2012

From L-R: Friends Erika Rebetto, Holly Franco and her sister Carly Franco make signs in their tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
20 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 39
<p>A fan holds a sign while she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A fan holds a sign while she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

A fan holds a sign while she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 39
<p> Jackson Rathbone signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Jackson Rathbone signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Jackson Rathbone signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
23 / 39
<p>Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 39
<p>Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, stands in her tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, stands in her tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012....more

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, stands in her tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
25 / 39
<p>Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, shows off her Twilight tattoo, Bella's reflection in Jacob's wolf eye, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, shows off her Twilight tattoo, Bella's reflection in Jacob's wolf eye, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the...more

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, shows off her Twilight tattoo, Bella's reflection in Jacob's wolf eye, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 39
<p>Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 39
<p>Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 39
<p>Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 39
<p>Casey LaBow poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Casey LaBow poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond more

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Casey LaBow poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
32 / 39
<p>Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 39
<p>Fans wait at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans wait at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Fans wait at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 39
<p>Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 39
<p>MyAnna Buring arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

MyAnna Buring arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, November 15, 2012

MyAnna Buring arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
36 / 39
<p>Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
37 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
38 / 39
<p>Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Sexiest men alive

Sexiest men alive

Next Slideshows

Sexiest men alive

Sexiest men alive

Channing Tatum and People's other picks for sexiest men.

Nov 14 2012
Twilight's final premiere

Twilight's final premiere

Thousands of screaming fans lined the black carpet late for the final "Twilight" film premiere as the cast of "Breaking Dawn - Part 2" bid farewell to its loyal...

Nov 13 2012
Bieber and Selena

Bieber and Selena

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have broken up, ending a relationship that made them one of Hollywood's most high-profile young couples

Nov 13 2012
MTV European Music Awards

MTV European Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber shared the spoils in Frankfurt at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Nov 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast