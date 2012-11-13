Edition:
Twilight's final premiere

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A girl holds up a sign as cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Kellan Lutz poses with co-stars Ashley Greene (R) and Nikki Reed at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Elizabeth Reaser signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Michael Sheen poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

