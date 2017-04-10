Edition:
United States
Twin church bombings in Egypt

A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. A bomb struck a Coptic church in Tanta that took the lives of 28 and wounded nearly 80. Another blast in Alexandria killed 17 including 7 police officers. The twin attacks marked one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority, the largest in the Middle East. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Relatives of victims react to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State, which has waged a campaign against Egypt's Christian minority. The Copts, whose presence in Egypt dates to the Roman era, have long complained of religious persecution and accused the state of not doing enough to protect them. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt. Coming on Palm Sunday, when Christians mark the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem, the bombings appeared designed to spread fear among the Coptic minority. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Relatives react as they mourn for the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during their funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. The attacks also raised security fears ahead of a visit to Cairo by Roman Catholic Pope Francis planned for April 28-29 intended to promote interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A forensics personnel inspects the site of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Egyptians look at victims after suicide bombing in front of a church in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Fawzy Abdel Hamied

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Pigeons fly over a cross from a church on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road before the funeral of victims of the Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches, in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Egyptian Muslim women react along relatives of one of the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings, as they gather for their funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Coffins are seen inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Relatives of victims react next to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A relative of a victim reacts inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A fabric with bloodstains is seen in the aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Emil Edward Salib, an injured Christian is seen at hospital after a Coptic church was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/ Amina Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A relative of one of the victims stands near the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
