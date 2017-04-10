Twin church bombings in Egypt
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. A bomb struck a Coptic church in Tanta that took the lives of 28 and wounded nearly 80. Another blast in Alexandria killed 17 including 7...more
Relatives of victims react to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State, which has waged a campaign against Egypt's Christian minority. The Copts, whose presence in Egypt dates to...more
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt. Coming on Palm Sunday, when Christians mark the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem, the bombings appeared designed to spread fear among the Coptic minority. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Relatives react as they mourn for the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during their funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. The attacks also raised security fears ahead of a visit to Cairo by Roman Catholic Pope...more
A forensics personnel inspects the site of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptians look at victims after suicide bombing in front of a church in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Fawzy Abdel Hamied
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Pigeons fly over a cross from a church on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road before the funeral of victims of the Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches, in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Muslim women react along relatives of one of the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings, as they gather for their funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Coffins are seen inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deir Mar Mina" in Alexandria. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of victims react next to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A relative of a victim reacts inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A fabric with bloodstains is seen in the aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Emil Edward Salib, an injured Christian is seen at hospital after a Coptic church was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/ Amina Ismail
A relative of one of the victims stands near the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.