Twin explosions hit Lebanon
A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on...more
A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Friday, security sources and witnesses said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Next Slideshows
Gas attack in Syria
Syrian activists accuse Assad's forces of launching a gas attack in a Damascus suburb.
Surviving with severed hands
Angelica Maribel Murillo lost both hands to a machete when her husband tried to kill her after accusing her of having an affair. He is still on the run.
Tour of the Great White North
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is on his annual tour of Northern Canada.
Mubarak released
Egypt's former autocrat is flown from jail to a military hospital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.