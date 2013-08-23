Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 23, 2013

Twin explosions hit Lebanon

<p>A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif</p>

Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif

Friday, August 23, 2013

Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif

<p>People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Friday, security sources and witnesses said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on...more

Friday, August 23, 2013

A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Friday, security sources and witnesses said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif</p>

A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif

Friday, August 23, 2013

A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif

<p>People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Friday, August 23, 2013

People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Friday, August 23, 2013

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Gas attack in Syria

Gas attack in Syria

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast