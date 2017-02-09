Edition:
Twin Zika babies

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcephaly, in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 8, 2017. The doctor who first linked the Zika virus to birth defects says Brazil has too quickly forgotten the tragedy of 2,000 babies born with smaller-than-normal heads and runs the risk of a second wave of infections if the virus mutates. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Raquel Barbosa (L) and her husband Marcelo da Silva pose with their twins children Heloisa and Heloa. A year after the initial epidemic, public health authorities are reporting very few cases of microcephaly among newborns, a development obstetrician Adriana Melo and other researchers attribute to likely immunity among those already infected by the virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

After an alarming jump in late 2015 in regional cases of microcephaly, Melo was the first scientist to ask federal researchers to test the amniotic fluid of an expectant mother whose fetus was showing brain problems, providing the first empirical link between the complication and the virus. Microcephaly often signifies arrested brain development. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Raquel Barbosa is a 25-year-old former patient at Melo's clinic and mother of the only twins known to have both been born with microcephaly in Brazil. The babies, Heloisa and Heloa, are still on waiting lists for surgery to straighten their twisted feet. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Heloisa is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Barbosa (R) has struggled to provide the constant attention needed by both. She often leaves one girl with her mother Maria Jose (behind) at her farm house which has no running water. Barbosa receives 480 reais ($153.95) a month in social welfare plus child disability benefit of 937 reais a month but that does not stretch far. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Raquel Barbosa bathes her daughter Heloisa. The local government provides transport for the one-hour trip from a suburb into Campina Grande for two free sessions of therapy a week. But Raquel says she cannot afford the 200 reais per month needed to buy medicines against convulsions, a problem for microcephalic children, and relies on donations for nappies and powdered milk. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
PARAIBA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Heloa (R) is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
8 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Marcelo da Silva carries his daughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 10
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Maria Jose poses with her granddaughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 10

