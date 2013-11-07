Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 3:45pm EST

Twitter IPO

<p>Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as Boston Police information officer Cheryl Fiandaca looks on at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013 .REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey looks on at the beginnig of the Twitter IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter CFO Mike Gupta looks on as theTwitter IPO begins on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>A trader looks over his screens before the start of the Twitter IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

<p>Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams speak after the Twitter IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Thursday, November 07, 2013

