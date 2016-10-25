Two weeks to Election Day
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison,...more
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton hugs President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons after she accepted the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army, challenges Donald Trump to read his copy of the Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during the U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13,...more
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the TV show "The Apprentice," is embraced by lawyer Gloria Allred (L) while speaking about allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, October 14,...more
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
