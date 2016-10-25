Two weeks to Election Day

A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison,...more

A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Close