Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 7:45pm EDT

Two weeks to Election Day

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 44
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 44
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 44
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Close
4 / 44
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 44
A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster not to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
6 / 44
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 44
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 44
Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 44
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 44
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 44
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 44
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 44
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 44
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 44
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 44
Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
17 / 44
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
18 / 44
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 44
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump reacts after she was surrounded and egged by demonstrators after a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 44
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
21 / 44
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
22 / 44
Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 44
Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 44
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
25 / 44
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
26 / 44
Hillary Clinton hugs President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton hugs President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton hugs President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
27 / 44
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 44
Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons after she accepted the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons after she accepted the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons after she accepted the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
29 / 44
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
30 / 44
Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army, challenges Donald Trump to read his copy of the Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army, challenges Donald Trump to read his copy of the Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army, challenges Donald Trump to read his copy of the Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 44
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
32 / 44
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
33 / 44
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
34 / 44
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 44
Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
36 / 44
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
37 / 44
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during the U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during the U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
The USA Freedom Kids from Pensacola perform "Freedom's Call" which has become known as the "Trump Jam" during the U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. Picture taken January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Close
38 / 44
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
39 / 44
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
40 / 44
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the TV show "The Apprentice," is embraced by lawyer Gloria Allred (L) while speaking about allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the TV show "The Apprentice," is embraced by lawyer Gloria Allred (L) while speaking about allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, October 14,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the TV show "The Apprentice," is embraced by lawyer Gloria Allred (L) while speaking about allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
41 / 44
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
42 / 44
Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 44
Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Lake Taylor Senior High School in Norfolk, Virginia, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
44 / 44
View Again
View Next
The death of a boy

The death of a boy

Next Slideshows

The death of a boy

The death of a boy

Eleven-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is killed during shelling in the rebel-held town of Douma, a year after his father was killed in a bombing near the Syrian...

Oct 25 2016
T-shirts for Trump

T-shirts for Trump

A sampling of T-shirts spotted at Donald Trump rallies.

Oct 25 2016
Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

Venezuela's socialist government and the opposition announced talks to deal with a political standoff that has intensified since the suspension of a referendum...

Oct 24 2016
Trump and the media

Trump and the media

On the trail with the journalists covering Donald Trump, who often rails against media outlets and journalists covering his events.

Oct 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast