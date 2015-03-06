Edition:
Two years after Chavez

Visitors wait to enter late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Venezuelan soldier fires a cannon at 4:25 p.m., the time the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez was announced, during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Elena Frias (2nd R), mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, and his daughter Rosa Virginia (C) react during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of the death of Chavez, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The tomb of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015. The tomb reads, "Supreme commander of the Bolivarian Revolution". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman looks out his window next to a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A motorcycle rides past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A child stands in front of a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. The mural reads, "Commander. Independence or nothing." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A woman takes pictures inside a chapel dedicated to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, outside his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A giant mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man walks down a flight of stairs with tiles depicting the eyes of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
