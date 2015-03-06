Two years after Chavez
Visitors wait to enter late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Venezuelan soldier fires a cannon at 4:25 p.m., the time the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez was announced, during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015....more
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elena Frias (2nd R), mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, and his daughter Rosa Virginia (C) react during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of the death of Chavez, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015....more
A woman walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The tomb of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015. The tomb reads, "Supreme commander of the Bolivarian Revolution"....more
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out his window next to a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A motorcycle rides past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A child stands in front of a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. The mural reads, "Commander. Independence or nothing." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman takes pictures inside a chapel dedicated to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, outside his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A giant mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks down a flight of stairs with tiles depicting the eyes of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Plane slides off runway at LaGuardia
A Delta Air Lines jetliner with 125 passengers and five crew members aboard slid off the runway upon landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Genetically modified animals
Fish, mosquitoes, dogs and rabbits that have been genetically modified.
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter by hiding out in caves.
Battle for Tikrit
Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.