Tying the knot at 88
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright, a survivor of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright, a survivor of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II, decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photos of the bride and groom lie on the cake table after former Marine Jack Wright, 88, married his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013....more
Photos of the bride and groom lie on the cake table after former Marine Jack Wright, 88, married his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH)
Shirlene King, 57, walks into the radiation oncology department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles to marry her boyfriend of 30 years, former Marine Jack Wright, 88, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shirlene King, 57, walks into the radiation oncology department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles to marry her boyfriend of 30 years, former Marine Jack Wright, 88, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (L, seated), joins a toast after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (L, seated), joins a toast after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (R) chats to friends, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, (R) chats to friends, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright (R), 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright (R), 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, puts a ring on the finger of his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, as he marries her in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, puts a ring on the finger of his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, as he marries her in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, starts crying as he is photographed with his friends before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7,...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, starts crying as he is photographed with his friends before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, looks at his wedding cake after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, looks at his wedding cake after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, chats to his friend Bob Feldman, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, chats to his friend Bob Feldman, before marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Marine Jack Wright, 88, marries his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
China's breast milk bank
With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period...
Life after floods in Uganda
Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Uganda's Kasese district.
Lamborghini turns 50
The iconic Italian luxury sports car maker turns fifty.
Wrestling for Cinco de Mayo
Lucha libre wrestlers hit the mats in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.