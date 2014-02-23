Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2014 | 11:25pm EST

Tymoshenko freed

<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered at Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered at Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered at Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 23
<p>Fireworks explode over the Independence Square after opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech during a rally in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Fireworks explode over the Independence Square after opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech during a rally in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Fireworks explode over the Independence Square after opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech during a rally in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 23
<p>A woman holds a candle at a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman holds a candle at a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A woman holds a candle at a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 23
<p>Anti-government protesters hold a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as they await for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-government protesters hold a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as they await for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Anti-government protesters hold a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as they await for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 23
<p>A woman looks on during a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman looks on during a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A woman looks on during a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko addresses anti-government protesters after Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko addresses anti-government protesters after Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko addresses anti-government protesters after Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 23
<p>Anti-government protesters listen to the speech of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-government protesters listen to the speech of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Anti-government protesters listen to the speech of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 23
<p>Anti-government protesters react as they listen to the address of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (not seen) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-government protesters react as they listen to the address of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (not seen) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Anti-government protesters react as they listen to the address of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (not seen) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 23
<p> People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 23
<p>A woman holds a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as anti-government protesters wait for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman holds a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as anti-government protesters wait for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A woman holds a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as anti-government protesters wait for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Close
11 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia (center R) and opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (center L) look on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia (center R) and opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (center L) look on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia (center R) and opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (center L) look on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 23
<p> People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko prepares to address anti-government protesters in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko prepares to address anti-government protesters in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko prepares to address anti-government protesters in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 23
<p>People hold mobile devices as they wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People hold mobile devices as they wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

People hold mobile devices as they wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 23
<p>People carry the coffin of an anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffin of an anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

People carry the coffin of an anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko arrives to address anti-government protesters next to opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (C top) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko arrives to address anti-government protesters next to opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (C top) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko arrives to address anti-government protesters next to opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (C top) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko hugs her daughter Yevgenia upon arrival at the airport in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko hugs her daughter Yevgenia upon arrival at the airport in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko hugs her daughter Yevgenia upon arrival at the airport in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
19 / 23
<p>A woman holds a lit candle as people wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman holds a lit candle as people wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, February 22, 2014

A woman holds a lit candle as people wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia looks on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia looks on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia looks on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 23
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts after she was freed in Kharkiv February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Inna Petrykova</p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts after she was freed in Kharkiv February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Inna Petrykova

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts after she was freed in Kharkiv February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Inna Petrykova

Close
23 / 23

Tymoshenko freed

Tymoshenko freed Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Sochi in sequence

Sochi in sequence

Pictures taken using the multiple exposure function of athletes at the Olympics.

Feb 22 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 15

Best of Sochi - Day 15

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 22 2014
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 21 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 14

Best of Sochi - Day 14

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast