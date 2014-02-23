Tymoshenko freed
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered at Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Fireworks explode over the Independence Square after opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech during a rally in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds a candle at a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters hold a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as they await for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman looks on during a rally as anti-government protesters wait for opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko addresses anti-government protesters after Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko's speech in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
Anti-government protesters listen to the speech of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters react as they listen to the address of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (not seen) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman holds a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as anti-government protesters wait for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia (center R) and opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (center L) look on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more
People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko prepares to address anti-government protesters in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People hold mobile devices as they wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry the coffin of an anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko arrives to address anti-government protesters next to opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (C top) in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko hugs her daughter Yevgenia upon arrival at the airport in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman holds a lit candle as people wait for Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia looks on in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko reacts after she was freed in Kharkiv February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Inna Petrykova
