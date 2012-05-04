Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 4, 2012 | 5:30pm EDT

Tymoshenko through the years

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
1 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
2 / 17
<p>Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, May 04, 2012

Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 17
<p>Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv </p>

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Close
4 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
5 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
6 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
7 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
8 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
9 / 17
<p>Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
10 / 17
<p>Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev </p>

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Friday, May 04, 2012

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Close
11 / 17
<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Close
12 / 17
<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin </p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
13 / 17
<p>Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 17
<p>A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011....more

Friday, May 04, 2012

A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 17
<p>Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Friday, May 04, 2012

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
16 / 17
<p>Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Friday, May 04, 2012

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Next Slideshows

Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

May 04 2012
Life in France

Life in France

A look at the people and places that define France's unique culture.

May 04 2012
A nuclear-free Japan

A nuclear-free Japan

Japan shuts down its last working nuclear power reactor this weekend just over a year after a tsunami heavily damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

May 04 2012
Kentucky Derby hopefuls

Kentucky Derby hopefuls

The horses are saddled and geared up for the start of the Kentucky Derby.

May 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast