Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 3:15pm EST

Typhoon babies

<p>A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 9
<p>Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford</p>

Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Close
2 / 9
<p>A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
3 / 9
<p>A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
4 / 9
<p>Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
5 / 9
<p>A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
6 / 9
<p>A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 9
<p>Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Thursday, November 14, 2013

Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
8 / 9
<p>A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, November 14, 2013

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
School for migrant children

School for migrant children

Next Slideshows

School for migrant children

School for migrant children

Thanks to China's system of internal passports, or hukou, parents in search of better jobs in the capital leave behind the public services they were entitled to...

Nov 14 2013
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

Nov 14 2013
Aid to the Philippines

Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

Nov 13 2013
Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

Nov 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast