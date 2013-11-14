Typhoon babies
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford
A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
