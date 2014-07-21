Typhoon batters Asia

Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. The super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of...more

Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. The super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

