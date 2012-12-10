Edition:
Typhoon Bopha aftermath

<p>A rare cloud formation is seen amidst toppled banana trees, which was destroyed at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in Montevista town in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Mothers hold their babies inside a damaged school turned into an evacuation centre for residents who were rendered homeless after their houses were swept by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Children eat porridge at an evacuation centre for residents who were rendered homeless after their houses were swept by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Rescuers evacuate a child who survived flooding with her pregnant mother as they cross a river in New Bataan town, Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents burn debris left after Typhoon Bopha in the coastal town of Boston, Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Rescuers dig for the body of a typhoon victim inside a church damaged by flashfloods at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A view of houses destroyed at the height of Typhoon Bopha, is pictured in the coastal town of Boston, Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A vendor sits next to a Coca Cola refrigerator amidst destroyed food stalls after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A man stands near makeshift tents surrounded by a destroyed banana plantation in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Children wait for free porridge distributed outside an evacuation centre for residents who were rendered homeless after their houses were swept by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A pregnant woman who survived flooding holds her child on a stretcher while waiting to be evacuated in New Bataan town, Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A damaged house is pictured among toppled trees and crops in the aftermath of Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jay Morales/Malacanang Photo Bureau</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents carry the coffin of a typhoon victim in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Villagers dry their stuffed toys a day after typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents carry the body of victim after flash floods brought by Typhoon Bopha swept New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A father cries after finding his son among victims of a flash flood after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan, Compostela province southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents walk along a destroyed road towards an evacuation centre after typhoon Bopha hit in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A typhoon victim clings on a rope while being evacuated in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>People are pictured among debris from toppled trees and crops in the aftermath of Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jay Morales/Malacanang Photo Bureau</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated after their homes were swept away by flash floods brought by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents clean their sofa outside their destroyed house after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>A man retrieves a case of soda from the debris of food stalls destroyed by typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Residents wash their clothes near their destroyed houses in Montevista town in Compostela Valley in southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Villagers wash their clothes amidst a destroyed banana plantation after Typhoon Bopha hit Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Bodies of flash flood victims lie on the ground as villagers look for their missing relatives after Typhoon Bopha hit New Bataan in Compostela province, southern Philippines, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

