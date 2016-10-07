Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 7, 2016 | 10:20am EDT

Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 7
A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 7
A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
3 / 7
A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 7
A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
5 / 7
Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 7
Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
U.S.-Philippines military exercises

U.S.-Philippines military exercises

Next Slideshows

U.S.-Philippines military exercises

U.S.-Philippines military exercises

American and Filipino forces hold joint military exercises as President Philippines Rodrigo Duterte vows to scale back defense ties with the United States.

Oct 07 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.

Oct 07 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 06 2016
Escaping Islamic State

Escaping Islamic State

Syrian and Iraqi residents fleeing areas held by Islamic State.

Oct 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast