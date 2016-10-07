Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea
A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
U.S.-Philippines military exercises
American and Filipino forces hold joint military exercises as President Philippines Rodrigo Duterte vows to scale back defense ties with the United States.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Escaping Islamic State
Syrian and Iraqi residents fleeing areas held by Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.