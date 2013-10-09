Edition:
Typhoon Fitow

<p>Residents travel on a bulldozer as others walk amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Yuyao, Zhejiang province, China, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

<p>A man holds a baby as they get onto a raft pushed by rescuers on a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Yuyao, Zhejiang province, China, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

<p>Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man sits on a lifebuoy as another man pulls him along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Yuyao, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Paramilitary policemen pull up a vehicle overturned by a storm surge near the coastline, under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Residents raise bags of groceries as they walk amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents paddle a makeshift raft as they make their way along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Rui'an, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People dodge as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man walks towards a flooded pavilion by the overflowing West Lake after Typhoon Fitow hit Hangzhou, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

<p>A man carries a boy on his shoulders as he walks amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Visitors run down a stairway as tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Fitow surge past a barrier in Haining, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Paramilitary policemen carry an elderly woman off a raft as they rescue trapped residents after Typhoon Fitow hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Rescuers talk on a boat as they travel along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Taoshan township of Rui'an, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man holds his dog as he walks along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Shanghai, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

