Typhoon Haiyan's legacy

Boys ride on a makeshift boat made from refrigerator foam near their coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 5, 2014. Jerry Yaokasin, Tacloban's vice mayor, said the city's recovery so far has been remarkable but much remains to be done. About 3,000 people are still living in dangerous areas and many more are still struggling to rebuild a livelihood. Tacloban, to all intent and purposes, is now a functioning city with much of the debris cleared, streets buzzing with traffic, children back at school and buildings patched up. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

