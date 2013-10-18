Edition:
Typhoon hits Japan

<p>Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but largely spared the capital and caused no new disaster as it brushed by the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power station, the plant's operator said. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

<p>A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

