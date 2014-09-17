A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine...more

A man carries his son as they queue for free meal at a basketball covered court after they were evacuated at the height of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Marikina, Metro Manila September 15, 2014. A strong typhoon slammed into the rice-producing Philippine northern region on Sunday, cutting power and communications lines and forcing people to flee to higher ground, national disaster agency officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

