Typhoon Megi strikes
A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man looks at a damaged tent which was blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk against wind brought by Typhoon Megi in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
An advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Megi is seen on the sidewalk in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cars are seen submerged on a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A 635-tonne crane blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk on makeshift walking paths along a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers try to remove steel bars from a street as Typhoon Megi hits Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcyclist rides through flooded water after Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A damaged tent blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
