Pictures | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 10:40am EDT

Typhoon Megi strikes

A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man looks at a damaged tent which was blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People walk against wind brought by Typhoon Megi in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
An advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Megi is seen on the sidewalk in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Cars are seen submerged on a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A 635-tonne crane blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People walk on makeshift walking paths along a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Rescue workers try to remove steel bars from a street as Typhoon Megi hits Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A motorcyclist rides through flooded water after Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A damaged tent blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
