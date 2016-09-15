Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016 | 8:50am EDT

Typhoon Meranti strikes

A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 14
Streets are seen flooded after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Streets are seen flooded after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Streets are seen flooded after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 14
Paramilitary policemen remove toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen remove toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Paramilitary policemen remove toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 14
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 14
A woman pushes her electric bicycle as she wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman pushes her electric bicycle as she wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A woman pushes her electric bicycle as she wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 14
A damaged chimney is seen at a factory before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged chimney is seen at a factory before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A damaged chimney is seen at a factory before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
A man records waves whipping the shore before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man records waves whipping the shore before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A man records waves whipping the shore before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
A partially capsized fishing ship is seen after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A partially capsized fishing ship is seen after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A partially capsized fishing ship is seen after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 14
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of Typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of Typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of Typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 14
A car is seen under toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A car is seen under toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A car is seen under toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 14
People prepare to move a car onto a trailer after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People prepare to move a car onto a trailer after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
People prepare to move a car onto a trailer after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 14
People walk past uprooted trees after Typhoon Meranti made a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past uprooted trees after Typhoon Meranti made a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
People walk past uprooted trees after Typhoon Meranti made a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 14
A worker checks under a collapsed roof at a parking lot before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker checks under a collapsed roof at a parking lot before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A worker checks under a collapsed roof at a parking lot before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 14
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Next Slideshows

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington

Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.

Sep 14 2016
Stranded on a Greek island

Stranded on a Greek island

Migrant conditions deteriorate as the population swelled to three times capacity at a Greek island camp this summer.

Sep 14 2016
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th century.

Sep 14 2016
Portraits of Powell

Portraits of Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Donald Trump "a national disgrace" in recently hacked emails, according to news reports.

Sep 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast