Tue Jul 8, 2014

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo

A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

