Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.