Mon Jul 31, 2017

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
