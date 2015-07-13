Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 3:10pm EDT

Typhoon slams eastern China

Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades disrupted air, rail and sea transport on Saturday after forcing the evacuation of more than a million people from the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades disrupted air, rail and sea transport on Saturday after forcing the evacuation of more than a million people from the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
3 / 12
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
4 / 12
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 12
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 12
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 12
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 12
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The GOP field

The GOP field

Next Slideshows

The GOP field

The GOP field

The Republican presidential candidates.

Jul 13 2015
The bull's revenge

The bull's revenge

Throughout the years in Pamplona the bulls get their revenge when runners are tossed, gored and poked with horn and hoof.

Jul 13 2015
Pope visits Latin America

Pope visits Latin America

Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.

Jul 13 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast