Typhoon slams eastern China
Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades...more
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
