Pictures | Mon Dec 8, 2014 | 4:05pm EST

Typhoon slams Philippines

A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.

Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.

Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.
Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways

Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways

Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways

Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways

Over 250 firefighters battle an early morning blaze which shut down two major freeways.

Dec 08 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 05 2014
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

Dec 05 2014
Liftoff for Orion

Liftoff for Orion

NASA's first test flight of a spaceship designed to carry astronauts to Mars.

Dec 05 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

