Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2015 | 8:36am EDT

Typhoon Soudelor aftermath

A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power to nearly 3 million households and killing six people. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power to nearly 3 million households and killing six people. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man looks at a car damaged by fallen roof near a bent traffic light caused by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. The powerful typhoon battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential rain, cutting power to nearly 3 million households and killing six people. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk past as flood water rushes down a stairway after heavy rainfall, caused by Typhoon Soudelor, hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands more. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past as flood water rushes down a stairway after heavy rainfall, caused by Typhoon Soudelor, hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands more. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
People walk past as flood water rushes down a stairway after heavy rainfall, caused by Typhoon Soudelor, hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing 14 people and forcing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands more. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at waves as typhoon Soudelor approaches China, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at waves as typhoon Soudelor approaches China, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
People look at waves as typhoon Soudelor approaches China, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A town is seen submerged as it is hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A town is seen submerged as it is hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A town is seen submerged as it is hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau

People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man inspects motorcycles tipped over by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A man inspects motorcycles tipped over by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man inspects motorcycles tipped over by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
People hold umbrellas in heavy rain as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers walk on a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers walk on a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Rescue workers walk on a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters remove fallen trees caused by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Fire fighters remove fallen trees caused by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Fire fighters remove fallen trees caused by strong wind from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man watches floodwaters in a heavy rain at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man watches floodwaters in a heavy rain at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A man watches floodwaters in a heavy rain at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People wade through a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People wade through a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
People wade through a flooded street at a town hit by Typhoon Soudelor in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcyclist rides past trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A motorcyclist rides past trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A motorcyclist rides past trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A fisherman walks at a port as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A fisherman walks at a port as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A fisherman walks at a port as Typhoon Soudelor approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A fisherman ties his boat up as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A fisherman ties his boat up as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A fisherman ties his boat up as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Fishing boats are docked at a harbour as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Fishing boats are docked at a harbour as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Fishing boats are docked at a harbour as Typhoon Soudelor approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county, northern Taiwan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A motorcyclist rides among trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A motorcyclist rides among trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A motorcyclist rides among trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Soudelor in Taipei, Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong wind in Taipei as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong wind in Taipei as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A woman holds her umbrella while walking against strong wind in Taipei as Typhoon Soudelor hits Taiwan, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
