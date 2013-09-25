Typhoon Usagi
Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cat lies on a police car which is damaged by a fallen tree after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cat lies on a police car which is damaged by a fallen tree after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents travel in bicycles, tricycles and cars on a flooded street after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents travel in bicycles, tricycles and cars on a flooded street after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to debris of a destroyed Buddhist temple under construction and damaged giant Buddha statues after Typhoon Usagi hit Jieshi township of Lufeng, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People stand next to debris of a destroyed Buddhist temple under construction and damaged giant Buddha statues after Typhoon Usagi hit Jieshi township of Lufeng, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents stand next to a road which is partially washed away by flood water after Typhoon Usagi hit Quanzhou county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents stand next to a road which is partially washed away by flood water after Typhoon Usagi hit Quanzhou county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers whose flights are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, rest at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers whose flights are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, rest at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman reacts as a storm surge past a barrier on the shore as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shenzhen, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts as a storm surge past a barrier on the shore as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shenzhen, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch waves hit the shores as Typhoon Usagi approaches in Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch waves hit the shores as Typhoon Usagi approaches in Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People react as waves splash on to the road during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People react as waves splash on to the road during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child holds an inside-out umbrella broken due to strong winds before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child holds an inside-out umbrella broken due to strong winds before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A torn advertisement banner hangs before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A torn advertisement banner hangs before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children swim in a flooded walkway as rough waves crash on concrete banks along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children swim in a flooded walkway as rough waves crash on concrete banks along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An advertisement board which was toppled over by Typhoon Usagi is pictured in Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An advertisement board which was toppled over by Typhoon Usagi is pictured in Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A man pushes his bicycle against the wind as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pushes his bicycle against the wind as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man braves gusty winds outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man braves gusty winds outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man tries to get back into his car as a wave surges past a barrier on the shore during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man tries to get back into his car as a wave surges past a barrier on the shore during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and a boy sit inside a makeshift raft as they paddle through rough waves brought by Super Typhoon Usagi along the coast of Manila Bay in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man and a boy sit inside a makeshift raft as they paddle through rough waves brought by Super Typhoon Usagi along the coast of Manila Bay in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A information board shows flights cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A information board shows flights cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers from South Korea (L), the Philippines (R) and Poland (4th R), whose flights to their home countries are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, charge their tablet and smartphones at Hong Kong International Airport, September 22, 2013....more
Passengers from South Korea (L), the Philippines (R) and Poland (4th R), whose flights to their home countries are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, charge their tablet and smartphones at Hong Kong International Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People react after being hit by a tidal wave under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
People react after being hit by a tidal wave under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Passengers wait for their departure at Hong Kong Airport after Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western Pacific this year, swiped Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers wait for their departure at Hong Kong Airport after Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western Pacific this year, swiped Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Palestinian teen wedding
A 15-year-old Palestinian groom marries his 14-year-old bride in a ceremony in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza...
Clinton Global Initiative
A look at the notable political and business leaders speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.
A Spanish tour
Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.
Deadly mudslides in Mexico
Mudslides bury a village in Mexico after heavy rains following two major storms the previous week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.